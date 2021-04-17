WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A busy Waterbury roadway is back open following a crash.
Waterbury Police Sgt. Davis Robert Davis says a motorcycle and a vehicle had collided on the 300 block of Chase Avenue early Saturday afternoon.
The motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital with a non-life threatening leg injury.
The crash shut down part of Chase Avenue for an extended period of time, but has since reopened.
It is unclear if any charges will be filed against either driver.
Waterbury Police continue to investigate.
