MONTVILLE, CT (WFSB) – A digital community is growing on Facebook for geographically connected members, to help each other and improve the world’s carbon footprint at the same time.
The Facebook page, 'Buy Nothing Montville', is managed by Corine Canoza and was launched about two years ago.
It’s grown from 20 members to more than 800.
Each of the members offer something for free or are looking for something local that someone might not need anymore.
“Instead of stuff going to the dump or the trash. If you wanted this stuff or you’re looking for this stuff, you can have it instead,” Canoza said.
Canoza manages the site and makes sure those posting follow the rules, which include the member registering that they live locally, following the mission and rules, and they give, receive, lend, share, and show gratitude.
“I post a lot of reminders about how the page works and it just blossoms,” Canoza said.
The site administrator has started Buy Nothing pages all over the world, including Africa, right from her dining room office.
She says her reward is knowing she’s helping to lessen the carbon footprint by building connections.
“So, I just do a lot of volunteer work just to see people happy. That’s all I get out of it,” Canoza said.
Canoza also picked up a few items like a trampoline, a table, and even gently used toys for her children.
When local members of the Buy Nothing group make their exchange, they like to do it in public places, like the police station.
