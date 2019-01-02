WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A state senator for West Hartford will resign to lead a state office.
Sen. Beth Bye was nominated by Gov.-elect Ned Lamont to lead the Office of Early Childhood.
The position was created in 2013 to focus on the coordination and improvement of early childhood programs in the state.
"Beth Bye has devoted her entire professional career to helping to build a more progressive and equitable early childhood system in which all children, regardless of their parent's socioeconomic status, can grow, learn and develop," said Lamont. "It's clear that the formative early childhood years are key to providing children a solid educational base and platform, and I know Beth is the best person to take helm of this critical agency."
Bye will finish out her current term but not be sworn in to a new term in the Connecticut State Senate.
"I am grateful to begin this next chapter in my career, leading an agency I helped to spearhead and create," Bye said. "Connecticut's children- all of them- represent the future of our state, and deserve to have the tools and support necessary to develop, grow and thrive. I'm looking forward to working collaboratively with the early childhood community and the K-12 system to assure the readiness of both young children and the schools that serve them alike."
Bye's nomination will be sent to the General Assembly for approval.
With its consent, Bye would begin serving as the commissioner-designate later this month.
Bye represents Bloomfield, Burlington and Farmington in addition to West Hartford. She's held the position since 2010.
