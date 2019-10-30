SIMSBURY (WFSB) - A more than 50-year-old tradition that supports a local food bank took place again Wednesday night.
In Simsbury it has been a tradition to toilet paper the trees outside of Antonio’s Restaurant.
According to owner Steve Antonio, many people from out of town are shocked to see the perceived vandalism, but it is for a good cause.
For every item patrons bring as a donation to the Simsbury Food Closet, a roll or toilet paper is launched via two 8-foot catapults and 2 air cannons, Antonio posted online.
Last year the restaurant donated nearly 500 pounds of food.
Those wishing to see the spectacle can do so by driving by the restaurant located at 1185 Hopmeadow Street.
