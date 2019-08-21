NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - West Nile Virus activity is spreading throughout Connecticut, state scientists said.
The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station said it identified infected mosquitoes in 14 towns.
The towns included Chester, East Haven, Greenwich, Groton, Hartford, Manchester, New Haven, North Haven, North Stonington, South Windsor, Stamford, Voluntown, West Haven and Wethersfield.
“We are seeing increases in the number of mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus with expansion into new locations," said Dr. Philip Armstrong, medical entomologist, CAES.
Also, Eastern equine encephalitis was found in mosquitoes in Voluntown and Madison.
“We have also detected eastern equine encephalitis virus from two towns in southeastern CT, however the highest level of activity continues to be in the Pachaug State forest in Voluntown," Armstrong said. "Both viruses are expected to build-up in the mosquito population in the coming weeks and months ahead."
There have been no human cases of either West Nile or EEE, the CAES said.
"The continued warm humid weather enhances mosquito biting activity and heightens the risk of acquiring West Nile virus and eastern equine encephalitis virus infection," said Dr. Theodore Andreadis, director of CAES. "We will continue to monitor the situation closely with increased mosquito trapping and testing and urge residents throughout the entire state to take simple measures to avoid mosquito bites such as using mosquito repellent and covering bare skin, especially at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active."
West Nile virus is the most common mosquito-borne viral disease in the United States and reemerges every summer in Connecticut.
One hundred fifty-seven human cases of West Nile, including four deaths, have been diagnosed in Connecticut residents since 2000.
