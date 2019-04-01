SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Birthdays only come once a year.
They are supposed to be a special time to celebrate with family and friends and eat cake.
But one local woman never got that as a child, so now she wants to make sure others have a sweeter childhood in more ways than one.
“Growing up, I never got a birthday cake,” said Jennie Roman.
Jennie Roman spent her childhood in foster care.
In less than three years, she was in 12 different homes.
Birthdays would come and go with little fanfare.
When she turned 16, she finally got a cake, but her name was spelled wrong.
“I realized there are so many other kids out there that are going through what I went through as a child and if I can make their day more special, I wanted to try to,” said Roman.
When Roman was hired at Paul Gregory’s Bistro in Southington as a pastry chef, she knew she wanted to give back.
With the help of the store’s owners, she teamed up with Lisa, Inc., a non-profit designed to provide safe, supportive, and empowering programs to some of our state’s most vulnerable youth.
Through her special project called Cakes for Kids, she bakes personalized birthday cakes for the young men and women in the program.
“It’s amazing to know that I’m making a difference in someone else’s life is everything to me,” Roman said.
Using a form, Roman decorates each cake to the specific likes and interests of the birthday boy or girl.
Paul Gregory’s donates all of the baking materials and supplies.
“It makes us happy knowing we can also be a part of it and help her and giving her the products to help her do that,” said Ashley Malloy, Co-owner of Paul Gregory’s
Despite a difficult upbringing, Roman has proved you can have your cake and eat it too.
She has a message for those facing similar challenges right now.
“Just to never give up and always keep pushing,” said Roman.
