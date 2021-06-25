CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - It's the biggest tournament this month in Connecticut and a west coast dog advocacy group is making a visit.
They're called Puppies and Golf, and they're looking to help a local Connecticut shelter.
This nonprofit looks for no-kill animal shelters across the country to feature.
With their Connecticut visit, they came across Protectors of Animals.
Some dogs will be able to get the treatment they need.
Belly rubs were given to 11-week-old Daisy, who is now living the life.
She's still looking for her forever home, but in the meantime, she's learning all kinds of tricks.
Daisy and five other dogs are housed at Protectors of Animals, a no-kill shelter in East Hampton.
"We have six pens and have six dogs at this time. Amanda is here highlighting all of our wonderful pets and hopefully getting some interest in our adoptions, and interest in helping POA continue our mission," Stacy Doan for Protectors of Animals says.
Puppies and golf, a California nonprofit organization, protects and advocates for dogs.
Founder Amanda Balionis came across Protectors of Animals and wanted to help.
The organization highlights one shelter a month in a city they travel to.
For June, it's the Travelers Championship.
Today, they presented a check to the shelter.
It's their way to help those who help our four-legged friends.
"We all go through things, right? And every animal, not only can we save them, but they can save us just as much, so it's really about that human-to-animal connection," Balionis says.
Protectors of Animals also has a cat shelter and a low-cost spay and neuter clinic in East Hartford.
They are in need of volunteers to help with administrative work or work with the animals.
You can head here to learn how you can help.
