WILLINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Authorities released a 911 call that was made from a woman who was trapped in the luggage compartment of a Peter Pan bus.
The incident happened back in August on a Peter Pan bus that was en route to Boston, MA.
Dispatchers received a 911 call from a woman who said she was trapped in the luggage compartment on the moving bus.
She’s heard on the 911 call saying the bus driver locked her “under the bus with the luggage.”
Hear the 911 call here.
Troopers ultimately located the bus on I-84 eastbound in Willington and stopped it and helped the woman out of the compartment.
Police arrested the driver, identified as 49-year-old Wendy Helena Alberty of East Lyme.
She was charged with breach of peace, reckless endangerment and unlawful restraint.
The passenger was not injured.
