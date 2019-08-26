HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A coalition of men known as "Calling All Brothers" is helping Hartford Public Schools kick off its 2019-2020 school year.
This year marks the fifth in which the group sets the tone for teachers and students.
The group's event is set to happen at the XL Center.
Hartford Public Schools officially starts classes on Tuesday. However, excitement for staff and students alike starts Monday.
Thousands of teachers will walk through the doors of the XL Center in the morning. They'll be greeted by dozens of community members who are there to support them and say "hey, we appreciate you and what you do."
Superintendent Leslie Torres-Rodriguez said she seeks intention and purpose in the relationships and bonds created this year.
Earlier this month, she and a group of volunteers canvassed neighborhoods where chronic absenteeism rates were high. They knocked on doors and reminded families that another school year was around the corner.
During the canvass, volunteers said they learned that it's often not the student's fault as to why they were absent. Sometimes families face challenges when it comes to transportation or other needs they can't meet.
A recent high school graduate told Channel 3 that he understood the challenges students in those areas faced. He said that being a role model and seeing role models pushed him to succeed.
That's the exact mission of Calling All Brothers, the group said.
It rolls out the welcome mat for teachers at 7:30 a.m. on Monday.
