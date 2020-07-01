MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- There are more calls for action over hate crimes.
State lawmakers are being urged to pass police reform, and Gov. Ned Lamont said he’s committed.
The governor was part of a very vocal event on Wednesday, where people from all walks of life spoke out against racism.
The event was held in Manchester were two men were recently arrested, charged with shouting racial slurs at three young boys.
Manchester has joined the fight with many other communities to end racism and make change.
"You will not chase our children, you will not call us names, you will treat us with respect and dignity,” said Tracy Patterson, a member of the Manchester Board of Education.
A few days ago, three boys were riding their bikes on Main Street and told police two men in a car tried to run them off the road and yelled racial slurs at them. Two Manchester men were arrested.
Some lawmakers are pushing for police reform and tougher penalties on hate crimes.
Lamont said bringing everyone to the table may be too much for a special session.
"Big fundamental change probably deserves a little more time in public hearings,” Lamont said on Wednesday.
Trinity College student Rashaud Conway said being a young black man is hard. He said his father always tried to protect and prepare him.
"Many parents have to have that conversation with their kids on how to handle things, don't say anything to intimate, don't say anything. These are things that make me worry, I have a target on my back,” Conway said.
Lamont said he wants to put together a big round-table, with people from the communities and police, and have several public hearings as well.
That may have to wait until lawmakers return for the regular legislative session early next year.
