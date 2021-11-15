NORTH CANAAN, CT (WFSB) – A Connecticut nursing home has been dealing with a COVID outbreak.
Eight residents have died and nearly 90 residents and staff members have tested positive.
The situation is much better now, but it has some calling for more booster shots.
As tragic as this is, the situation at nursing homes is a lot better today than it was during the height of the pandemic. We lost many lives, and while a lot more people are vaccinated now, some need more protection.
Nursing homes were devastated by COVID, and many were in lockdown during the pandemic.
There is currently a vaccine mandate in place for all staff, but people are still getting sick.
At Geer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in North Canaan, since the end of September, 67 residents have tested positive and eight have died.
Now, six weeks later, only three out of 70 residents are active COVID cases.
Patty Neeson, a nurse at the Mary Wade Home in New Haven, said they lost more than 20 residents during the height of the pandemic.
She said vaccines have made a big difference, but after several months, vaccines may not be as effective.
"Especially in our elders [who] aren't as strong as our younger population, so their antibodies probably aren't as strong, so it's really important they stay up on their vaccines,” Neeson said.
Geer's CEO said the outbreak occurred prior to the booster being available. He also said 87 of the 89 infected staff and residents combined were fully vaccinated.
"I tell you that we are not out of the woods. I think it speaks to the importance that getting the vaccine and then when eligible getting the booster,” said Kevin O’Connell, CEO of Greer Village Senior Community.
The challenge for nursing homes is not only keeping residents and staff healthy, but screening families who visit since they can't require them to be vaccinated.
"I would ask you if you've been with anyone that's been diagnosed with COVID, have you been out of the country, have you any symptoms,” Neeson explained.
The state’s Dept. of Public Health is not requiring boosters, but they are encouraging them, especially at nursing homes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.