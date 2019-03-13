HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Newly released 911 calls show a glimpse inside the desperate moments when a fire was raging through an apartment building in Hartford.
Now a week later, more than 80 people are displaced.
There were some heroic rescues that took place that morning and now some of them will be recognized.
Channel 3 has learned the city is planning to recognize a few good Samaritans who jumped in to rescue children and pets the day of the fire.
On Wednesday, some of the dramatic calls made by people who were trapped inside were released.
“There’s a fire going on 820 Wethersfield. I have kids in the house,” a caller said.
It’s a mom’s desperate cry for help last Thursday when her building was on fire.
“I can see only kids out the window,” the caller reported.
Families, including children, were trapped inside the apartment in Hartford.
The smoke blinded their path to exit the burning building.
“There’s no way to get out,” the caller told dispatchers.
“Listen, I’m going to get the fire department there, they’re already on the way, I’m going to let them know you’re trapped in your apartment,” the dispatcher responded.
Firefighters responded within a mere few minutes, but before that help could arrive, brave men working nearby pushed ladders against the building and were there to catch young children tossed from windows.
“Try to keep everybody together. Let them know help is on the way,” the dispatcher said.
“It’s four of us, five of us. I have a baby. We can’t get out because there’s too much smoke,” the caller said.
That same day, investigators arrested Eladia Vazquez.
The woman from Manchester faces charges for arson after torching clothes on the second-floor hallway.
Vazquez will be back in court in two weeks.
A city spokesperson says an update on the status of this building will be coming very soon.
