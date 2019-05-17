SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Southington police released calls from a man who dialed 911 from the backseat of a cruiser.
The incident happened on May 5 after they were called to the Cadillac Ranch, where 39-year-old Jesse Barner-Walton of Massachusetts refused to leave the bar.
Police were in the process of giving Barner-Walton a ride when he made several 9-1-1 calls from the backseat. Listen to the calls here.
The first was expletive-laced. When the dispatcher asked Barner-Walton where he was, Barner-Walton replied with "You should [expletive] know."
After he hung up, dispatchers tried to call him back twice.
The fourth time he called police and was asked by a dispatcher why he was calling 911 if he was already being helped.
"Why are you on the phone with me if he's giving you a ride to [the motel]?" the dispatcher asked. "He's helping you."
Barner-Walton, however, just said that he wanted to call his lawyer.
He could also be heard conversing with the officer who was giving him a ride.
He was eventually arrested and charged with misuse of the 9-1-1 system and interfering with an officer.
