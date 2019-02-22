HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- There is more fallout over a campaign post on social media.
A candidate for State Senate said he fired his campaign manager after her a post on Twitter was condemned for being anti-Semitic.
The tweet was sent by Bill Wadsworth’s campaign manager, Nicole Palmieri.
Wadsworth is a Republican candidate for Senate in the fifth district.
He has apologized, but the problem hasn’t gone away.
"By using a photo of two legislators, who are open about their Jewish lineage, and using the term “money grabbing” you cross the line from being a campaign issue or a policy issue to a Jewish stereotype of being money hungry,” said Michael Bloom of the state’s Jewish Federation Association.
Derek Slap, the Democratic candidate for State Senate, was the target of the tweet.
"I think it was in poor taste. If it didn't cross the line, it got very, very close to it,” Slap said.
Senator Richard Blumenthal, who is pictured with Slap in the tweet, said he is also offended.
"The code words and the images that are sometimes used in expressing racial religious bigotry have no place in Connecticut’s discourse,” Blumenthal said.
Wadsworth said he didn’t see the tweet until after it was sent, and he has since fired his campaign manager.
"As soon as I heard about it I knew it was something I wouldn't condone and it was terribly wrong to do,” Wadsworth said.
Another Jewish candidate who ran for State Senate was also the target of what some considered to be an anti-Semitic campaign mailer.
Matt Lesser, a Democrat, was deeply offended by an image that caused his Republican challenger to pull the mailer and apologize.
"I do think people need to be sensitive about it. Our national politics are so divisive, and we don't want that here in Connecticut,” Slap said.
In this case, the tweet has not been pulled. It is still posted.
Channel 3 reached out to Nicole Palmieri but has not yet heard back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.