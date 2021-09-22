Campaign signs stolen, replaced with hateful messages in South Windsor

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT. (WFSB) - South Windsor residents and politicians said they’re disturbed, after campaign signs were destroyed and replaced with political cardboard signs.
South Windsor has a municipal election coming up.
Police haven’t confirmed who the original campaign signs supported, but those were destroyed and replaced with derogatory messages.
Nancy DiNardo, CT Democratic Chair said, “That is disgusting and it’s not something I would expect from voters in Connecticut.”
Dinardo condemned the hateful signs posted on a front lawn on Tumblebrook drive in South Windsor.
According to police, 12 campaign signs were taken off a resident’s lawn and put into a storm drain Friday.
Then these cardboard signs popped up last night.
They support Trump and use racial slurs.
“To make a point of taking down signs and putting something that hateful up is what disturbs me,” said Dinardo. “I find it very hurtful and, as I said, shocking.”
South Windsor Police said there is no camera footage of the vandalism.
Dinardo said she’s heard of campaign signs being vandalized, but this is a new low. "Vandalizing campaign signs is old news. But replacing them with hateful, racist signs is a new low in political discourse. The vile messages posted by Trump supporters on South Windsor lawns should be condemned by every rational and thoughtful person. My Democratic colleagues and I condemn this hate, and I call on my Republican counterparts to do the same. Be the leaders you were elected to be. Donald Trump didn’t win the 2020 election. Stand up and say so and help stop this destructive and offensive behavior now.”
CT Republican Party Chair Benjamin Proto sent a statement saying:
“Both I personally and as chair of the CT Republican Party condemn this language and these actions. This has no place in our discourse be political or otherwise. Unfortunately, it seems that Chairwoman DeNardo has once again jumped to a conclusion that a Republican was involved as she did in Southbury a few months ago with no proof. Regardless of the political affiliation of the person or persons who did this CT Republicans call upon all Candidates and their supporters to engage in a discussion of issues of importance to the citizens of their towns. “
