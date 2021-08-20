Campers, boaters evacuate before Henri

CLINTON, CT. (WFSB) - Boats are being pulled out of the water, and campers are packing up. We’re expecting a storm surge.
The surge could be especially brutal because of the high tide coming with the full moon.
Boaters at Harborside Marina in Clinton are getting out.
“Better safe than sorry. It’s coming, get it out.” Mike MacNamara said. “The surge is what worries us. It’s coming at seven and a half over, that puts us at the top of the pylon. It’s too close for comfort.”
If boats stay in, they run the risk of knocking into each other.
“Severe damage, minor damage. It’s better to be safe than sorry, so we’ll pull it out and hope for the best,” MacNamara said.
All shoreline communities are under a hurricane or tropical storm watch tonight.
This has the state shutting down all campgrounds.
By 4 p.m. Saturday, Hammonasset will need to be empty.
Dennis Landry said, “It’s sad but you just gotta live with it. It’s like camping, rolls with the weather and see what comes.”
After a week of camping, Dennis Landry is heading back to East Hampton.
Landry said, “I’m actually pulling my mom’s camper tonight and I gotta come back for mine tomorrow.”
Others, like the Souza family, are just arriving, setting up for one night only.
“Stay here and have fun with the family, but we gotta go back home, early,” Marcelo Souza said, “It can be bad, you never know. It can change.”
In anticipation, people are gassing up.
Walt Adametz said, “You lose power and everything else, but the biggest thing is because we’re heavily wooded, you got trees and stuff.”
The only option for people at this Higganum gas station was premium, but people didn’t care.
The line extended to the street with people wanting to fuel up generators.
We have a little more than 24 hours to prepare. Alerts have been going off on our phones all night.
The warning is to have enough food, water, fuel, cash, and medicine to last for several days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.