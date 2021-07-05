MADISON, CT (WFSB) – While it was rainy and cool for most of the holiday weekend, campers at Hammonasset Beach State Park tried to make the most of it.
Many were still celebrating the 4th of July on Monday, with the 5th being the observed holiday, meaning a little longer vacation.
While many campers on Monday were still enjoying what was left of the weekend, they did say the weekend weather put a damper on the festivities.
“We got here a couple of days ago, Thursday night, and it’s been honestly really rainy, and we’ve been hanging out and doing our own thing. Even in the rain, a nice relaxing family weekend,” said Allysa Barnaby, of Burlington.
Anthony D’Apice, of Yonkers, NY, kept a sunny outlook this holiday weekend.
“We love it, even though the rain. We came on a Thursday. It rained Thursday, Friday, Saturday, yesterday. Hopefully we’ll have a better day (today),” he said.
He figured he and his grandkids would run into a little rain during their 10-day stay, but they’re now looking forward to the rest of the week with the heat and humidity returning on Tuesday.
“It’s a beautiful place, everybody comes out. You can still enjoy yourself, the beach, the park, there’s a lot of things to do here,” he added.
Monday brought better weather for the beach and other outdoor activities, as well as Madison’s fireworks display that will be held once it gets dark.
