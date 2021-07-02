MADISON, CT (WFSB) - Despite the rotten holiday weekend weather, state environmental officials expect state parks to be packed this holiday weekend.

Campers at Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison told Channel 3 that the rain may make them tweak their plans, but it won’t ruin their good time.

Roger Collin of Southington called himself the unofficial mayor of the Hammonasset Beach State Park campground.

“People have been coming here for so long and you get to know them,” Collin said. “They’re like family to you, you know?”

Collin can be seen all over the place there. He said he loves biking, relaxing outside his trailer, and reminiscing about the good old days with other guys with great names, such as that belonging to Channel 3’s Roger Susanin.

“Back in my day, back when I was younger, Rogers were all over the place,” Collin said.

However, this holiday weekend featured one major setback. The lousy weather forced some campers to stow away their gear and prepare for rain. It hasn’t kept people away.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said Hammonasset’s campground is completely booked and it expects other parks to fill up fast.

“You just take it day by day, that’s life,” Collin said.

Of course, the wet weather is more of a headache for tent campers like David Giglietti and his girlfriend Kayli Scirocco, both of Massachusetts, but they’re pushing through the raindrops.

“We only get to come here once a year, so we are making the best of it,” Scirocco said. “We put tarp over it last night to keep the water out, but we’ve had a fun time so far and we are going to continue to.”

DEEP stresses preparedness in anticipation of busy holiday weekend (WFSB) - Some advice for those planning on heading to a state park this fourth of July weekend.

DEEP said it expects many people to do the same thing and advised folks to arrive early and make backup plans in case parks hit capacity. However, the campers Channel 3 spoke with said after the COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on last summer, they are just thrilled to be back where they feel like they belong.

“Last year, a lot of people didn’t show up because of the pandemic,” Collin said. “And you didn’t meet as many new people as you like to meet.”

“It was tough this year, so coming out [and] being able to camp and do what we love, we’re just grateful,” Scirocco said.