PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) – If you thought summer rentals were rare to secure because of the pandemic, it seems to be the same for popular camp sites and RV’s are going fast.
The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is getting the parks ready. The campsites open the Friday before Memorial Day and DEEP filed a plan of action with the Dept. of Public Health to make sure people stay safe.
DEEP anticipates approval by the DPH for a full operations season. They stress though that all campsites are by reservation only through the Reserve America website.
Even private campgrounds like KOA in Niantic are filling fast.
“It’s tough. It’s very hard. We booked ours a while back, so we knew we were doing this,” said Donna Cochrane.
“We got a waiting list of over 100 people for seasonal sites, and for this year, it seems like there’s not a lot of seasonal inventory out there available,” said David Nowakowski, owner of SUNFOX Campground.
Dave Nowakowski opened his SUNFOX Campground in Lisbon last week. He says they are already booked weekends through Father’s Day.
“I would say as soon as they could make their reservations, wherever they may be going, whether SUNFOX or anywhere else, don’t wait too much longer because there’s not a lot of availability, especially for seasonal sites,” Nowakowski said.
If you want to go RVing, you better be ready to buy. Longview RV in Windsor Locks is one of the biggest.
“Lot of first time buyers, a lot of existing buyers trading in and trading up, and the rentals have been absolutely exploding,” said Todd Emerson of Longview RV.
People were out shopping to buy on Tuesday at HiWay Campers in Plainfield.
“It goes quick and there’s not a lot of inventory,” said Brad Remillard.
There is a limited supply of camping trailers because the manufacturers are having a tough time getting materials to build them because of the pandemic.
“The stock is so limited and if they hesitate, they’re not going to be able to buy because the shortage is unbelievable,” said Ken Riley of HiWay Campers
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.