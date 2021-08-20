(WFSB) – All state campgrounds are set to close by 4 p.m. on Saturday due to Tropical Storm Henri.
The Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection said Friday that the campgrounds will be closed until at least 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 23.
DEEP said refunds up to two nights will be issued for all campers at state campgrounds with a reservation for Saturday and/or Sunday nights.
Campers at state campgrounds arriving on Friday will have the choice to stay Friday night, or not, and receive a refund for Friday night if they choose to not stay,” DEEP said.
RV equipment (trailers, motorhomes) can stay at the campgrounds, at the risk of the owner, but campers will not be allowed to return to retrieve equipment, or any belongings left behind, while the campgrounds are closed.
All other equipment (tents, etc.) must be broken-down and stored inside RVs or taken off site.
DEEP also said it is possible that state parks, forests and other day-use areas could close this weekend.
Any such closures will be made throughout the weekend and communicated publicly via the @CTStateParks Twitter feed.
