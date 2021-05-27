EAST HADDAM, CT (WFSB) -- A new camping experience is coming to East Haddam.
The location is strategic for those who love to spend time in the outdoors, giving a camping experience with a glamorous touch.
The property was once home to the Middlesex 4H camp. Now it’s getting transformed into a unique cabin getaway in the Moodus section of East Haddam.
The 85-acre land is being turned into a 47-unit micro cabin getaway. Cabins will have electricity, bathrooms and a kitchenette.
"It actually kind of fell in our hands. The Getaway called up; their game plan was to go to destination places that are two hours away from metropolitan areas,” said Jim Ventres, land use administrator for the town of East Haddam.
Getaway House is the company behind the renovation project.
They have several locations across the country.
The cabins are meant to provide more glamorous camping experiences known as “glamping” for people looking for an escape in nature.
“They’re cottages. You show up, you don’t even have to bring food. It’s all stacked and there for you if you want it,” Ventres said.
He added that East Haddam has the natural resources to become a tourism destination.
“We have things to do. We have the Connecticut River for kayaking, Salmon River, we have 65 miles of trails. I said at the end of the evening these people could go to the Goodspeed Opera House, the Gelston House, Fox Hopyard Golf Course,” Ventres said.
Escapes booked through Getaway are meant for shorter visits.
“COVID has really upped their market. Everything in the outdoors has been upped because of COVID. All our trails are used constantly,” Ventres said.
Construction is a third of the way through.
The project should be completed by the end of the summer and will be open year-round.
