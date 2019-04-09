STORRS, CT (WFSB) - Clashes on the UConn campus during a polarizing tour.
Some of the biggest names in conservative media were at UConn Monday night and they brought out passionate people from both sides of the political divide.
The event was called “Campus Clash” and it lived up to its name.
There were tense moments, but it didn’t get to the point where arrests were made.
There was a lot of police overseeing some of the fiery back-and-forths.
Fresh off a congressional hearing testifying on technology’s role in white nationalism, Candace Owen’s next stop was UConn.
“How dare you, say that I’m now in a place where I’m coming back to my hometown to preach white supremacist ideas? It’s so intellectually dishonest that it makes me upset, but it also encourages me. Here’s the only thing I’ve actually said: ‘black people don’t have to be democrats,’” Candace Owens said.
Turning Point USA, a right leaning nonprofit brought Owens and a handful of other conservative speakers in.
“They talked about thinking that America is the greatest nation, how the constitution is one of the greatest documents and I think that’s something you don’t really hear about them,” said Andrew Roden, a UConn junior.
Only those with tickets could attend.
“They talked about calling people names on the left and the right and everyone that went up there, there was some heckling from a couple things they said, but for the most part, no one was yelled at. It was good conversation,” Roden said.
On the outside, the speech was a little more intense when those wanting to get inside got face to face with protestors.
But in the next building over, the tension seen yards away had disappeared.
A diverse group of students from various cultural organizations showed their opposition to the event by holding one of their own.
“Most people want to act on their anger and their feelings and emotions and that’s totally OK, but doing it in a way that’s organized, it feels more intellectual,” said Armana Islam, Bangladeshi Student Association.
In 2017, Lucian Wintrich’s “It’s OK to be White Speech” erupted to the point where arrests were made.
On Monday night, guards were at every door and everyone was streamlined through one dedicated entrance.
“I thought it was better that they showed some initiative than none,” Roden said.
UConn has said it doesn’t support or endorse any of the messages presented on Monday night.
It does say the goal is to ensure free speech is protected and presented in a safe manner.
