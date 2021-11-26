HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – A Quinnipiac student reported an unknown man tried to break into her university-owned house around 6:30 p.m. last night. The house is located near West Woods and Kimberly Avenue.
The suspect was described as a tall man who wore a black hooded sweatshirt. He was not able to gain entry and ran from the scene before Hamden Police and Public Safety Officers arrived.
Officers searched the nearby area but did not find the suspect.
The student was not injured.
Quinnipiac safety chief Tony Reyes wants to remind everyone to properly secure all windows and doors and to keep exterior lights on when possible.
Public Safety officers will have an increased presence around Kimberly Avenue and West Woods Road.
In the event of an emergency, call 911. If there is a non-emergency safety concern, contact the Public Safety Department at (203) 582-6200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.