MADISON, CT (WFSB) - A Republican candidate in the race for Connecticut's second congressional district has been arrested for domestic violence.
Thomas Gilmer of Madison was charged with second-degree strangulation and first-degree unlawful restraint, according to Wethersfield police.
Gilmer was released on a $5,000 bond and given a court date of Tuesday in New Britain.
Wethersfield police said they were contacted about a possible domestic assault that happened in their town.
As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant affidavit was completed and signed.
Gilmer was arrested on Monday around 9:45 p.m. with the help of the Madison Police Department.
Gilmer hoped to challenge Democrat Rep. Joe Courtney for the state's second congressional district.
Second Congressional District Candidate Tom Gilmer was arrested late last night. With the severity of the accusations Mr. Gilmer has ended his campaign.— CT GOP (@CTGOP) August 11, 2020
The Connecticut GOP posted to Twitter on Tuesday that Gilmer ended his campaign due to the severity of the accusations.
