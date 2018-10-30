MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- A campaign flier sent out to constituents has been flagged by Democrats and others as being “anti-Semitic.”
The mailer was sent out by Republican State Senate candidate Ed Charamut against Democrat Matt Lesser.
The flier shows candidate Lesser, who is Jewish, holding cash in his hands.
Reactions poured in quickly on Tuesday calling it “anti-Semitic.”
"I had heard about it didn't believe that it could possibly be true and then I saw the flyer and I thought, to be honest, never in a million years did I expect to see something like that. Not in Connecticut," said Lesser.
Lesser is not alone in feeling the ad is insensitive.
The Anti-Defamation League blasted the ad and Jewish Quinnipiac Philosophy Professor Anat Biletzki feels the image is harmful.
"You are mudslinging because you are putting down a certain group and saying they're bad guys. That's very dangerous," said Biletzki.
Charamut and Lesser are running for the State Senate in the 9th District.
Charmut, who serves as Rocky Hill Town Councilman, adamantly denies that the mailer is discriminatory.
In a statement he writes, "Those wishing to portray a graphic illustration as hateful are completely wrong. I reject hate speech in all its forms. The mailer draws a stark contrast between myself and Matt Lesser. Do you want to protect your wallets, or do you want to make Matt Lesser your new state Senator."
The postcards were mailed to residents in Middletown, Wethersfield, Newington, Cromwell, and Rocky Hill.
The chairman for the Connnecticut Republican Party, J.R. Romano, feeld the ad was inappropriate.
In a statement, Romano said, "
"I had the opportunity to discuss some of the context of the recent mailer sent by candidate Ed Charamut involving State Representative Matt Lesser. Several things have come into perspective from conversations with Jewish friends, including Jewish Republicans. In a race with a Jewish candidate, this image should be recognized as offensive, raising classic anti-Semitic tropes. It cannot be justified. I personally would not have approved this mailer, and I am grateful that the party did not approve it. I have requested to sit down with the ADL to broaden my understanding of and sensitivity to anti-Semitism."
In a statement on Tuesday, the Anti-Defamation League said "As a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization, ADL does not speak out in favor of or against a candidate for elective office. The juxtaposition of a Jewish candidate and money in this manner suggests an age old anti-Semitic trope. We call on the campaign to clarify its position and intent in disseminating this image."
“No candidates should engage in anti-Semitic or other hate-filled rhetoric against people of different races and faiths,” said CEA President Jeff Leake. “The attack is especially heinous in light of the fact that the nation is in mourning from the deadliest assault against the Jewish community in U.S. history.”
Democratic candidates for governor Ned Lamont issued a statement on Tuesday that said “Hateful rhetoric from the White House has emboldened racists, homophobes, and anti-Semites to drop their dog whistles and express their bigotry clearly and openly. Those hateful words lead to violent acts. There aren’t ‘two sides’ to anti-Semitism, and there aren’t good people on ‘both sides’ of bigotry. Today, we’re seeing overt anti-Semitism in Connecticut. I reject it in every way. And I call on Bob Stefanowski, as the leader of the Connecticut Republican Party and the entire GOP ticket, to speak out, reject the hateful rhetoric willfully stoked by President Trump, and condemn this kind of campaigning in Connecticut. We each have a moral obligation to stand up against hate whenever and wherever we see it. We must always stand up for Connecticut values. ‘If not now, when?’”
"The Republican candidate’s anti-Semitic attack against Matt Lesser is not acceptable in mainstream Connecticut politics and harkens to propaganda reminiscent of some of the darkest moments in history," said Lindsay Farrell, state director of the CT Working Families Party.
The Connecticut Education Association released a statement saying in part, "
No candidates should engage in anti-Semitic or other hate-filled rhetoric against people of different races and faiths," said CEA President Jeff Leake. "The attack is especially heinous in light of the fact that the nation is in mourning from the deadliest assault against the Jewish community in U.S. history."
The controversy does not seem to be going away.
On Charmut's Facebook page, many people are asking him to apologize and drop out of the race.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.