HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - In less than seven hours, voters will head to the polls to elect our next governor, but tonight, the battle for your vote is being waged.
One was rallying support face to face, while the other posted and retweeted on social media.
Campaign 2018 is coming down to the wire.
With most recent polls showing both candidates within the margin for error, each vote will be critical and Five Thirty Eight research predicts a big turnout.
There are more than 2.6 million registered voters in the state and nearly half, 49.7 percent are expected to turn out.
They were stomping their feet at Ned Lamont’s last stump speech in New Haven.
Experts say Lamont, the Democrat, needs the big cities so that explains why he spent the night getting out the vote in Hartford, West Hartford and New Haven, rallying supporters.
“This is the final night, it’s up to you guys now,” said Lamont.
Bob Stefanowski’s last public appearance was in Farmington around 6 p.m.
The final hours of his campaign were spent on engaging his 22,000 followers on social media where he retweeted support from voters across the state.
Stefanowski, who has pledged to eliminate the state income tax, hammered home that message, using this clip from this morning’s WPLR debate.
We caught up with young unaffiliated voters and with less than 24 hours to go, they say they made up their minds.
Others say they’ll be voting, but reluctantly.
“In my young life, I’m not going to feel excited, like ‘oh, I’m voting and that’s going to end the messed up stuff that’s been happening,’” said Catalina Eurakab.
With Lamont and Stefanowski not moving the needle with some, that’s where unaffiliated candidate Oz Griebel comes in.
Recent polls have him in the single digits, but that really could be a big factor in such a close election.
If there’s any question that he’s taking votes from Lamont, Senator Chris Murphy wrote in a recent tweet, “Listen, Oz is a decent guy, but he’s got zero shot to win, and a vote for him tomorrow is as good as a vote for Donald Trump. If votes for Oz put Trump’s guy Stefanowski over the top, Trump celebrates a win in Connecticut.”
We reached out to Greibel’s campaign for comment, he rejects that idea and believes he can win.
