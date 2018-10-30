MASHANUCKET, CT (WFSB) - It's now down to the final stretch, November's election is one week away.
On Tuesday night, the final television debate with the three gubernatorial candidates took place.
This is the last chance for these three candidates to make their final pitches to convince voters they should be the next governor.
The debate is being hosted by the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities. They represent pretty much every city in and town in Connecticut.
Inside the premier ballroom at Foxwoods Casino are mayors, first selectmen, as well as business owners.
Municipalities have a lot at stake in this election.
The candidates were asked about unfunded mandates, CT has 1,400 of them.
"I would veto and unfunded mandate that came to my desk going forward," said Republican Bob Stefanowski.
"How about government buildings. If we are to going to pay our pilot, that's an unfunded mandate on you," said Democrat Ned Lamont.
We heard more about Stefanowski's plan to eliminate the income tax and Lamont saying it will crush education and hurt municipalities.
Lamont wants to reduce property taxes, unaffiliated candidate Oz Griebel wants to use the state's rainy day fund.
"If it's raining now, I don't know what rain looks like," said Griebel.
It's now a dead heat between Lamont and Stefanowski
Griebel said he's not the spoiler in this race.
"The spoilers in this race are the two major parties," said Griebel.
Griebel is trailing behind, but should he drop out?
"I would tell them to drop dead, for starters," said Griebel.
"He's someone who has been committed to the state for a while. Let him decide what he wants to do," said Lamont.
"It's up to Oz, he has to make his own decisions," Stefanowski said.
It doesn't seem we are done with the polls just yet, one more is expected to be coming soon.
The election is just one week away.
