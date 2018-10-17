Republican Susan Hatfield and Democratic Rep. William Tong participated in an attorney general debate on Wednesday.

ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - Two candidates for Connecticut attorney general will participate in a debate on Wednesday.

State attorney and Republican Susan Hatfield and Democratic Rep. William Tong are all slated to take part.

Tim Fisher will be a panelist and Channel 3's Dennis House will be the moderator.

They are vying for Democrat George Jepsen's seat. Jepsen announced that he would not seek re-election. He served as attorney general from 2010 to 2018.

The debate is happening at WFSB's studio in Rocky Hill and will be broadcast on its digital platforms at 7 p.m.

