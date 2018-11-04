HARTFORD, CT (WFSB)- Election Day is quickly approaching. Connecticut residents will make their vote for Governor on Tuesday.
The candidates will be making their final push over the next two days.
Here are the candidate’s schedules for Sunday.
Democratic Candidate for Governor Ned Lamont:
Closing Arguments Press Conference
12:45 to 1:30 p.m.
Lily Pond at Bushnell Park, 1 Jewell St, Hartford, CT
Waterbury Car Caravan
2 to 3:30 p.m.
190 Grand St, Waterbury, CT
GOTV Rally
4:30 to 5 p.m.
The First Cathedral, 1151 Blue Hills Ave, Bloomfield, CT
Meet and Greet with Senior Citizens
5:45 to 7:15 p.m.
Bella Vista, 339 Eastern St, New Haven, CT
Republican Candidate for Governor Bob Stefanowski:
Steve’s Bagels
9 to 9:25 a.m.
463 Main St, Ridgefield, CT
Early Bird Café
9:35 to 10:00 a.m.
86 Danbury Rd, Ridgefield, CT
3 Brothers Diner
12:00 to 1:00 p.m.
242 White St, Danbury, CT
GOTV Rally at Danbury City Hall
1:00 to 2:00 p.m.
155 Deer Hill Ave, Danbury, CT
Independent Candidate for Governor Oz Griebel:
1st Cathedral (Baptist) Church
9 a.m.
1151 Blue Hills Ave, Bloomfield, CT
West Hartford Center (near Brueger's Bagels)
11 a.m.
World of Beer
12:30 p.m.
73 Isham Rd. #B-30, West Hartford, CT
Bobby V's
2 p.m.
11 Schoephoester Rd, Windsor Locks, CT
Stay with Channel 3 for updates on the Gubernatorial race.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.