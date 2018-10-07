The three candidates for governor spent their Sunday morning at the Emanuel Synagogue, one of the larger synagogues in the state, in West Hartford.
Each candidate shared their perspectives and expectations for their time as governor.
Unaffiliated candidate, Oz Griebel said keeping businesses in the state is one of his top priorities.
“Make sure that business in our state feel loved is an important element," said Griebel.
Republican Bob Stefanowski made his pitch again for getting rid of taxes.
"We can get rid of the state income tax, not day one, but we can gradually bring it down,” said Stefanowski.
Stefanowksi’s promise to get rid of the income tax and estate tax did not sit well with some who are concerned about Connecticut’s deep deficit.
"We have a $40 billion budget,” said Stefanowski. “I know I can cut a billion dollars or two. I know, I can cut taxes."
Democrat Ned Lamont said taxes are not the sole reason why Connecticut businesses are leaving.
"They went to Massachusetts which is a state with high energy and young people and the skilled workforce to turn that state around,” said Lamont. “You can't have a tax system that guts education, that guts transportation."
Lamont was grilled by voters about InfoSys, which is high-tech IT Indian company he helped bring to West Hartford, and the concern it will outsource jobs.
"InfoSys had its job fair in Hartford and every single person they placed who is trained with IT skills in Connecticut and beyond is a Connecticut person,” said Lamont.
Each candidate was asked about the state workforce and getting concessions without hurting pensions.
"Most people understand the challenge we face,” said Griebel. “They've seen what's happened over the last 30 years particularly the last 8 or 9."
Channel 3 spoke with voters about the forum who said they’ve heard too many promises in the past.
"I don't think getting rid of any tax is realistic unless you find the money to replace it,” said voter and Bloomfield resident, Jan Rosenthal.
There are two more debates slated before Election Day.
