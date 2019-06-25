HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Six candidates for mayor will face off in a debate at the Connecticut Historical Society in Hartford.
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin is aiming for reelection and wants to keep what he calls the momentum going in the capital city.
Former Hartford Mayor Eddie Perez, who was forced out of office by a public corruption scandal, is looking to make a comeback and reclaim his seat.
Also running are local TV entrepreneur J. Stan McCauley, author and entrepreneur Dr. Aaron Lewis, Hartford Board of Education member Craig Stallings and Hartford native and state Rep. Brandon McGee.
Priorities among the candidates include the quality of life for everyone in Hartford, investing in young people and local schools, and creating financial sustainability and job opportunities.
The debate starts at 7 p.m.
Channel 3's own Dennis House is the moderator.
