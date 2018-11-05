(WFSB) -- It's the final push before Election Day.
Two candidates for the 5th Congressional district have been out getting some last minute votes.
Democrat Jahana Hayes and Republican Manny Santos are looking to take the seat.
The 5th Congressional district serves a big area in the northwestern part of the state, covering portions of Hartford, Fairfield, New Haven and Litchfield counties.
Whoever wins this race will take over the seat currently held by State Rep. Elizabeth Esty.
Esty decided not to run for re-election after she tried covering up an office scandal.
On Monday, Santos and Lou Arata, who is running for state representative, hit the ground running, waving signs in Meriden and talking with voters.
Santos is the former mayor of Meriden, a veteran and an immigrant.
"This election is a very important one. It will decide the course of this country and it will decide whether to turn around this state of CT or not. The Democratic policies have just about wrecked the state of CT. We don't want to export that to Washington D.C.,” Santos said.
Hayes was out campaigning with Senator Chris Murphy on Monday, visiting some restaurants and speaking with voters.
By Monday afternoon, she was visiting her campaign offices and thanked volunteers for their hard work.
Hayes was a local and national Teacher of the Year.
