HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The final days of Campaign 2018 are approaching, as Election Day is on Tuesday.
The candidates seem to be taking every opportunity to meet voters.
Candidates for governor were all over the state on Thursday.
The race is pretty much a dead heat between Republican Bob Stefanowski and Democrat New Lamont.
This is the time when candidates try to reach those who haven't quite made up their minds.
"I am really stunned by the increased registration. We now have more registered voters in Connecticut than anyone can remember,” said Secretary of the State Denise Merrill.
More than 2 million are registered, and Merrill said there hasn’t been that kind of surge since 2008 when Barack Obama ran for president.
More registered voters could mean a higher turnout.
"So vote, vote on Tuesday for every one of these folks here,” Lamont said at a senior center in Waterbury on Thursday.
Now that the debates are over, it will be non-stop campaigning until Election Day.
"I want you to vote your values, what type of Connecticut do you want, what type of America do you want,” Lamont said.
Unaffiliated Oz Griebel was in New Haven Thursday, talking about criminal justice reform.
Polls show he's lost some momentum, but unaffiliated voters are known to switch in the final days.
"We all have a responsibility to vote for the best candidate, not to vote for the lessor of two evils, so we will be out pushing that message,” Griebel said.
Stefanowski has really stepped up his campaigning. He was in Hartford on Wednesday and announced former Senator Joe Lieberman would help with his transition team.
On Thursday he was endorsed by former Gov. Jodi Rell.
"This is going to be a bipartisan effort to get this state moving,” Stefanowski said.
"I haven't been this excited about an election since Reagan was in office. Usually you know who’s going to win, but this time, it’s exciting,” said Bob Scandura of Glastonbury.
Because of the higher than normal voter out that's expected, Merrill is urging cities and towns to order more ballots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.