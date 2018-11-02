ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - The latest poll in Connecticut's race for governor gives the Republican candidate a slight lead.
For the first time in the race, Bob Stefanowski was in front of Democrat Ned Lamont, according to the poll from Sacred Heart University.
Stefanowski was out shaking the hands of voters at the Enfield Country Diner on Friday morning.
“We came down from 10 points down the day after the primary," Stefanowski said. "As people get closer to the election they’re going to vote for change.”
Stefanowski surged 4 points in the last two weeks. Sacred Heart's poll had him at 40 percent.
Lamont lost his narrow lead. He was at 37 percent in the poll.
Unaffiliated candidate Oz Griebel was at 9 percent.
A Quinnipiac University poll from just a few days ago showed Lamont in the lead, but the race being too close to call.
There's only a few days left to win over undecided voters.
The candidates have been hitting the campaign trail hard.
Griebel met voters in New Haven on Friday morning. It was his first stop on a four-day tour.
“The only poll that matters that we’ve said from the beginning is the one that closes at 8 p.m. on Tuesday Nov. 6," Griebel said. "That’s why we are out talking. Our momentum is very strong. Polls can’t caption the energy and caption that we have.”
The poll showed that Lamont's lead with women slipped.
His campaign said he'll be out talking about job growth in Hartford on Friday afternoon.
"The only poll that counts is the one on election day and it's only five days away,” said Marc Bradley, Lamont’s campaign manager. “Ned lamont is the only candidate in this race who has a positive vision to create good-paying jobs, reduce property taxes for the middle class and invest in our schools. He's fighting for every single vote because with Donald Trump in the White House, we can't allow a Trump Republican to take over the governor's office. The stakes couldn't be higher."
Stay with Eyewitness News for continuing coverage of Campaign 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.