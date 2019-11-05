(WFSB) - Some big city mayoral races will be decided on Tuesday, including New Haven
New Haven Mayor Toni Harp, a Democrat, is running as an independent after losing the primary election to Justin Elicker.
Harp suspended her campaign for several weeks. However, her supporters re-energized her enough for an independent run.
"I’m still a Democrat, our city is the most vibrant, economically viable city in our state," Harp said. "That happened under my administration."
Six years ago, when Elicker and Harp faced off for the first time, he performed better among Republicans and Independents. Now on top of that, he has the Democratic endorsement.
"We’ve seen so much investment in New Haven," Elicker said. "A lot of people are doing really well, but many people in the community feel like their lives are not changing and there’s a lot more, that government can do to even the playing field and help people out."
Elicker came out on top in September's primary, winning by 16 percentage points, and he said that resounding victory shows New Haven voters want change.
“We’ve been working on this for months and months and months and today’s game day. The results of the primary were really solid and we think those results are going to transfer into a victory tonight," Elicker said.
“The Democrats voted in September and we have a lot of Independents and a few Republicans and they felt they wanted to have another chance to vote for me, so I said let’s do it," Harp said.
Other cities also have some big seats up for grabs.
New London, Middletown, Waterbury and Danbury also have mayoral seats that will be decided on Tuesday.
That's not all.
The polls opened at 6 a.m. on Tuesday. They close at 8 p.m.
