HARTFORD (WFSB) - There’s more troubling news for Connecticut’s economy.
The U.S. Census Bureau said the state's income growth lags behind neighboring states.
CT has been struggling to recover since the recession, and these numbers only highlight how much needs to be done to get the state back on track.
Fiscal problems and lack of new jobs is a major focus of this year's gubernatorial race.
On Wednesday night in New London, Republican Bob Stefanowski reaffirmed his plan to eliminate the income tax.
Democrat Ned Lamont says that would be devastating.
"Bob's got a tax that will benefit the millionaires by far and just bankrupt our towns and cities,” Lamont said.
“You're going to see it all night ladies and gentlemen. Mr. Lamont is going to distance himself from Dan Malloy,” Stefanowski said.
Many blame Gov. Malloy for keeping the state in an economic malaise.
New data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows the average median household income between 2016 and 2017 was a little more than $61,000, yet Connecticut grew only 1 parent, far behind its neighbors New York and New Jersey.
"If you want to continue to repeat which is what I think ‘tweedle-dee and tweedle-dum’ will do, will repeat failed processes of the last 30 years,” said unaffiliated candidate for governor Oz Griebel.
It’s been a struggle for Griebel to be taken seriously, because of low poll numbers and little money he has been kept out of some of the debates.
However, the former business leader does have ideas, like using the rainy day fund to prevent massive cuts, and a controversial plan to reducing payments to the state pension fund temporarily.
The challenge for all candidates is creating jobs, and keeping companies from leaving.
"If many businesses in the state see that all the legislature and political leaders see them as a source of tax revenue, give me more, give me more, not how important they are in terms of keeping people employed,” Griebel said.
To qualify for a debate, a candidate needs 10 percent support. In the last Quinnipiac Poll, he got only 4 percent.
The next debate is Monday in New Haven.
