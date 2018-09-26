STORRS, CT (WFSB) - Three candidates vying to be Connecticut's next governor will face off Wednesday night during a debate hosted by Channel 3.
Democrat Ned Lamont, Republican Bob Stefanowski and unaffiliated candidate Oz Greibel will debate the issues on the University of Connecticut's campus in Storrs.
Creating jobs, taxes and tolls have dominated past debates.
Students and faculty are expected to press the candidates on supporting higher education.
The debate is scheduled from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Watch it on air, on the Channel 3 Facebook page and the Channel 3 app.
