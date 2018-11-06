HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- There are two candidates vying for the 12th district state Senate seat after Ted Kennedy Jr. announced he wouldn’t be running for re-election.
Both candidates were out campaigning on Tuesday, talking with voters and saying why they are confident they are the best for the district.
Republican Adam Greenberg is known as the “hardball politician."
In 2005, he was hit in the head by a fastball on the first pitch he saw in major league baseball, which was a horrific at-bat he now calls a blessing in disguise.
“What knocked me down certainly didn’t knock me out, and it gave me a different path and a new direction,” Greenberg said.
It’s a direction he hopes will lead to Hartford as the next state senator in District 12.
“I want to make sure that education is funded. We have 300 failing bridges. We had a special transportation fund that was raided, time after time, building busways to nowhere and train stops that we don’t need,” Greenberg said.
On the Democratic ticket is Christine Cohen.
As a business woman and Guilford school board member, Cohen said economic growth is a priority.
“Focusing on transportation infrastructure, which really has a symbiotic relationship with business development, making sure that grows. And then making sure we do protect our valuable assets which, in the 12th district especially, but across the state is the environment and education,” Cohen said.
At the polls it’s a revolving door.
As voters make their choice outside, the candidates make their pledge.
“They just really want to see some fiscal growth and development and that’s what I really want to do,” Cohen said.
“This district deserves a voice that’s going to stay true to character and values,” Greenberg said.
