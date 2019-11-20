WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) - Evidence and leads in a missing woman case took Waterbury detectives into Wolcott on Tuesday where they found her body.
The body was found off a main stretch of Route 69.
Police later confirmed on Wednesday that it was the body of Janet Avalo-Alvarez out of Waterbury. Her death is now deemed a homicide.
The scene was about 5 miles from where Avalo-Alvarez was last seen.
She disappeared Nov. 12 after leaving La Guakara Taina, a bar she co-owns with her boyfriend, Alfredo Peguero-Gomez.
Peguero-Gomez is now considered a suspect in Avalo-Alvarez's death, according to Waterbury police.
Detectives said they spoke with him around midnight last Wednesday during a welfare check at the couple's home.
His car was spotted leaving the home about an hour later.
The Port Authority at Newark International Airport said it found Peguero-Gomez's car on Friday, but not him.
A search for him continues at this time.
Hundreds of people held a candlelight vigil in Avalo-Alvarez's honor on Wednesday evening.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.