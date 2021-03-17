EAST HAMPTON, CT (WFSB) -- Candy Land is coming to life in East Hampton, courtesy of the local library.
It kicked off on March 12, and runs through Sunday March 21.
Participants can pick up a Candy Land game board at the East Hampton Public Library.
Then, visit the four Candy Land themed stops around town to complete the challenges and answer riddles.
The library said all stops are outside and participants are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.
When the game is completed it can be returned to the library for a chance to win prizes.
For more information, click here.
