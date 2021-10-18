NORWICH, CT (WFSB) -- Cannabis courses will begin soon at Three Rivers Community College in Norwich.
The introductory courses will be online, so students won’t have to be in-person on campus to learn about the alternative holistic health information being offered.
“We really go into the indications that are approved in Connecticut, MS, PTSD, those who may suffer from cancer. It can slow the cell growth of cancer in the body for those who are medical cannabis. So, this course kind of overseas what it can do in the body,” said Jennifer Mueller, program coordinator.
Certifications will be awarded following the course.
Meanwhile, future advanced courses in cannabis and the growing industry will be offered by the school.
Three Rivers Community College will offer a free information session on Tuesday, from 5 to 6 p.m., for those interested in the college’s new course, Introduction to Medical Cannabis, and other upcoming allied health programs.
That’s kewl - teach the white kids how to grow weed and make money with a corporation …
Meanwhile 100’s of black men are in jail in Connecticut for holding cannabis
Seems about right for Connecticut
And seem about right for wfsb not having the ball to ask the real questions ….
Losers just copy paste other people’s work and call themselves journalist’s
It’s laughable
