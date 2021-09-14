A mother and daughter from Connecticut were arrested for their roles in the Jan. 6 riots at the nation's Capitol.

CANTERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A mother and daughter from Connecticut were arrested for their roles in the Jan. 6 riots at the nation's capitol.

Carla Krzywicki, 19, and Jean Lavin, both of Canterbury, were arrested on Tuesday on a criminal complaint issued by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Both were charged with entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building.

They were given a court date of Tuesday in Hartford.

Brian C. Duffy
Brian C. Duffy

"Ruh-roh!"

