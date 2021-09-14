CANTERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A mother and daughter from Connecticut were arrested for their roles in the Jan. 6 riots at the nation's capitol.
Carla Krzywicki, 19, and Jean Lavin, both of Canterbury, were arrested on Tuesday on a criminal complaint issued by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.
Both were charged with entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building.
They were given a court date of Tuesday in Hartford.
Channel 3 is pouring through the paperwork and will have more starting at 4 p.m.
(1) comment
"Ruh-roh!"
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.