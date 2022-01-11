Carla Krzywicki and Jean Lavin

Carla Krzywicki and Jean Lavin of Canterbury were charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riots in Washington DC.

 DOJ

(WFSB) - Two Connecticut women that were arrested for their roles in the U.S. capitol riots have both reached plea agreements with the U.S. attorney's office.

Jean Lavin and Carla Krzywicki, both of Canterbury, agreed to plead guilty to only one of four counts, parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building.

By agreeing to this, the U.S. attorney's office will not prosecute both women for the three remaining charges.

Both Lavin and Krzywicki were taken into custody back in early September.

According to a federal warrant, a since-deleted Facebook post made by Krzywicki was what ignited the investigation.

Footage showed the two women inside various parts of the capitol, one of whom was carrying a 'Trump Won' sign.

They are due to be sentenced in April. If found guilty, they could face up to six months in prison.

