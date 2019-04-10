CANTERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Some parents in the Canterbury School District want the superintendent to step down.
Those parents voiced their concerns at a Board of Education meeting on Tuesday night.
The request came a week after the district's fleet of school buses was out of service because of registration issues.
Parents said they were left scrambling to find alternative transportation for their children after receiving the last minute notification.
One of those parents, Jamie Kleinman, said she believes superintendent Dr. Lois DaSilva-Knapton knew about the issue for a few days prior and didn't take action.
Kleinman has been voicing concerns about the superintendent since the start of the school year, but hasn't received transparency from the district.
She along with other parents said they were given few details about the bus problem.
According to DaSilva-Knapton, the paperwork mixup went unnoticed for the entire school year.
Channel 3 learned that in the past, the paperwork and registration was handled by an office administrator. However, the position is currently open.
During Tuesday night's Board of Education meeting, Kleinman said she lost confidence in the leadership of DaSilva-Knapton and wants her to resign.
"If the superintendent chooses to not resign immediately, which she may not, that you [the Board] add an agenda item where you take it to executive session and you consider removing her from our school district," Kleinman said.
The Board said it is investigating exactly what happened.
Channel 3 was able to find out that registration for the fleet of buses was initially up to date, but the Department of Motor Vehicles rejected it. That's what lead to the decision to ground the fleet until the issue was resolved.
