CANTERBURY, CT (WFSB) – An administrative issue involving Canterbury Public Schools and the Department of Motor Vehicles caused all large buses to be grounded on Wednesday.
In a letter to parents, Superintendent Knapton said “unforeseen circumstances” caused all large buses in the transportation fleet to be grounded. The fleet of 12 buses, including spares, were out of commission.
According to Knapton, there were administrative issues with the DMV.
Knapton would not say what the exact issue was, but called it a “paperwork issue.”
Knapton said all buses were inspected by the Department of Transportation and deemed completely safe.
School will be in session on Wednesday; however, there will not be any transportation.
Knapton said all absences are excused.
Parents took to social media after the last minute notification from the superintendent. They want to know why they weren't told sooner, and the majority want to know exactly what was wrong with the buses they put their children on everyday.
Canterbury has an elementary school and middle school, but no high school.
Students of high school age attend different high schools in the area.
Canterbury Schools utilize two buses for fewer than 100 students to attend Woodstock Academy in Woodstock.
According to Woodstock Academy, the school sent two buses to pick up those students.
Students who attend Woodstock Academy were picked up at Baldwin Middle School at 6:30 a.m.
The superintendent will review the issue Wednesday morning to figure out what exactly happened.
