CANTERBURY, CT (WFSB) – An administrative issue with Canterbury Public Schools is causing all large buses to be grounded on Wednesday.
In a letter to parents, Superintendent Knapton said “unforeseen circumstances” are causing all large buses in the transportation fleet to be grounded.
According to Knapton, there were administrative issues with the DMV.
Knapton would not say what the exact issue is, but that it’s a “paperwork issue.”
Knapton said all buses are inspected by the Department of Transpiration and are completely safe.
School will be in session on Wednesday, however, there will not be any transportation.
Knapton said all absences are excused.
Canterbury has an elementary school and middle school, but no high school.
Students of high school age attend different high schools in the area.
Canterbury Schools utilize two busses for less than 100 students to attend Woodstock Academy in Woodstock.
According to Woodstock Academy, the school will be sending two busses to pick up those students instead.
Students attending Woodstock Academy will be picked up at Baldwin Middle School at 6:30 a.m.
