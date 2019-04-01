CANTERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- This past weekend, serious damage was done to Blackwell Field in Canterbury.
On Saturday, the Canterbury Athletic Association posted details on its Facebook page, saying not only was the field damage, but equipment was too.
According to the post, the Association said a storage box was broken into, a tractor was left stuck in the mud, the watering machine was burnt, gates were damaged, and a lot of equipment was gone or damaged.
The Association did say they will clean up and the season will go on.
Channel 3 will have more on this story tonight starting at 5 p.m.
