CANTON, CT (WFSB) – A nearly century-old auction house in Connecticut is putting in its final bid.
The owners of Canton Barn are retiring at the end of the month.
Antiques are part of the family at Canton Barn.
“Everybody wants us to keep doing this,” said Richard Wacht, Canton Barn, LLC.
Richard Wacht is a second-generation auctioneer.
“I’m in my mid-70s. I said, ‘this is it, we don’t want to do this anymore,’” Wacht said.
After 60 years for Richard and a few for partner Susan Goralski, the pair has decided its time for retirement.
“We are always under deadline. We used to run every Saturday night and that’s 200 items that had to be moved into the auction hall every single week and it’s just gotten tiresome,” Wacht said.
The 1800s barn in Canton has seen its fair share of auction days. It’s not uncommon for standing room only and lines out the door the last 8 decades.
“Especially when we have a nice colonial auction, which we have two of them coming up for our last two auctions, which is great,” Goralski said.
Items at the barn will be up for auction on July 13, which is the second to last auction date in history for Canton Barn.
“It’s been here for a while and the people of Canton take, it’s a pride thing. Everybody from around here wanted to go there,” said Robert Garcia.
The final auction day will be on July 27, and the owners are expecting a final tremendous turnout.
“We’ve been asking people to share stories, which they have been doing, which is really nice,” Goralski said.
