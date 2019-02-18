CANTON, CT (WFSB) - It was an icy mess on the roads in Canton on Monday morning.
Snow, sleet, freezing rain and plain rain continued to fall after the morning commute.
Conditions did improve since the overnight hours.
As the morning commute commenced, the precipitation became lighter.
Channel 3's Early Warning Weather Tracker 2 saw blacktop during the 6 a.m. hour.
There was less traffic on the roads because of the holiday; however, everyone from police to town officials urged drivers to budget in extra time.
Canton police reported a quiet night and early morning.
However, they still stressed caution.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.