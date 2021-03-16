CANTON, CT (WFSB) -- Patrols by volunteers and police are being increased at the Canton dog park after it was vandalized last week.
The Friends of Canton Dog Park took to Facebook to alert the community about the recent vandalism, saying signs were torn down, the parking lot was ripped up, and someone even planted chocolate squares in the mulch.
“In such a wonderful and caring community, it is shocking that someone would do this to their neighbors and pups,” the Facebook post said.
The Friends of Canton Dog Park group is asking the community to report any suspicious activity to police.
